Over 200 dogs attend PAW Patrol screening, set record for 'most dogs attending a film screening'

CALIFORNIA -- Paramount Pictures, Best Friends Animal Society and Street Food Cinema, invited families with dogs to come see "PAW patrol: The Mighty Movie."

219 dogs, with their owners, came to see "Chase," "Rocky," "Skye" and the rest of the animated canines in Los Angeles' Griffith Park on Sunday.

That was enough to set a Guinness World Record for "Most dogs attending a film screening."

To qualify for the world record, dogs had to undergo a check-in with a team of veterinarians before entering the event and meet a set of criteria set by the Guinness World Records team.

The film, from Paramount, Spin Master Entertainment and Nickelodeon movies is scheduled to open nationally on Friday.