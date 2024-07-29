When do classes start in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe? Here's everything you need to know.

Countdown to first day of school begins in South Florida

Countdown to first day of school begins in South Florida

Countdown to first day of school begins in South Florida

MIAMI – Summer is almost over and thousands of Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe students will return to school in August. Here is everything parents and kids need to know.

Student registration for Miami-Dade County Public Schools:

Miami-Dade elementary, middle school and high school calendars:

August 15 - Students begin their first day of school.

September 2 - Labor Day. Holiday for teachers and students.

October 3 - Teacher Planning Day. Students stay home.

November 5 - Teacher Planning Day. Students stay home.

November 11 - Veteran's Day. Holiday for teachers and students.

November 25-27 - No school.

November 28 - Thanksgiving holiday.

November 29 - No school.

December 20 -Teacher Planning Day.

December 23 through January 3- Winter break.

January 17 - Teacher Planning Day.

January 20 - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Birthday.

February 17- Presidents Day.

March 24-28 - Spring recess.

March 31- Teacher Planning Day

April 18 - Teacher Planning Day

May 26 - Memorial Day.

June 5 - Last Day of School.

The official Miami-Dade County Public School calendar is here.

Required forms in Miami-Dade for the 2024-2025 school year:

Things parents will need before their kid can go to school are:

Proof of Name and legal age.

Proof of residence.

Immunization records

"Statement of Bonafide Residence"

School board policy manual.

Student registration for Broward County Public Schools:

Enroll in the 2024-2025 year here.

Find a school for your child.

Proof of residence. Spanish, Haitian, Creole, and Portuguese forms can be found here.

Proof of age.

Proof of medical exam and immunizations.

Submit prior school report cards. Spanish, Haitian, Creole, and Portuguese forms can be found here.

Broward County elementary, middle school and high school calendars:

August 12 - Students begin their first day of school.

September 2 - Schools closed.

October 3 - Schools closed.

October 14 - Employee Training Day.

November 5 - Employee Training Day.

November 11 - Schools closed.

November 25-29 - Schools closed.

December 23 - 31 Schools closed.

January 1 - Schools closed.

January 2 - Schools closed.

January 3 - Schools closed.

January 6 - Schools closed.

January 20 - Schools closed.

February 14 - Early release.

February 17 - School closed.

March 21 - Employee Planning Day.

March 24 - Schools closed.

April 18 - Schools closed.

May 26 - Schools closed.

June 3 - Last day of school.

June 30 - Report cards

The official Broward County Public School calendar is here.

Student Health Immunization Forms for Broward County Schools:

Health Condition Form.

School Health Service Consent Form.

Emergency Contact Form.

Health Entry Exam Form.

Immunizations.

Medical Authorization Form.

Diabetes Medication Treatment Authorization Form.

Register for bus and transportation for Broward Schools:

The deadline to register for bus transportation was June 28. Still, any registrations after July 12, will be routed in the order they are received, according to the Broward County Public School's official site.

According to the BCPS site, registration for ESE, 504, Foster, Homeless, and Teen Parents programs has not changed from prior years.

BCPS also wants to remind parents that unregistered students will be brought to administration if seen waiting at the bus stop without an adult and will not be transported home on a bus.

Register here.

Student registration for Monroe County Public Schools:

Registration Form.

Register for first-time students.

Parental Consent for School Health Services.

Find a school with a school locator.

Students attending a school outside their residence form.



Register for full-time virtual schooling.

Monroe County elementary, middle school and high school calendars:

August 1- First day of school.

September 2 - Labor Day Holiday.

October 7 - 11 - Fall break.

November 25-29 - Thanksgiving break.

December 20- January 2 - Christmas break.

January 3 - Teacher planning day.

January 6 - Teacher planning day.

January 20 - Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

February 17 - Winter break.

February 18 - Teacher planning day.

April 7 - Spring Break.

May 22 - Last Day.

May 26 - Memorial Day.

Student Health Immunization Information for Monroe County:

Monroe County's Health Department can be contacted at 305- 293-7500.

Register for bus and transportation for Monroe County Schools:

Here is everything you need to know about transportation for parents interested in Monroe County Schools.

The Director of Transportation, Jason Thomason, can be contacted at 305-293-1400.