2023 Nat Moore Trophy: Nat Moore on this year's finalists

MIAMI - We are just 2 weeks away from finding out who will be this year's winner of the Nat Moore Trophy. CBS Sports Miami's Mike Cugno sat down with Dolphins Legend Nat Moore on how these future stars can make an impact in their community.

Cugno asks Moore, "What's really impressed you the most about this year's class?"

"Well, I think it's just the talent. You know, we got three wide receivers, we got a running back, you know, I played high school football as a running back in high school in college. And now, we got three receivers. And, you know, I was talking to one of the young men. I said, so what's your 40? Time? He says four-four, when I was a freshman, and I looked at him, I said, Now, did you get faster? Or did you get slower? He's said much faster, much faster."

"Yeah. Yeah, a lot of these guys also played track as well. When you look at the trophy itself. It's your patented touchdown pose. These guys certainly know how to find the end zone."

"Man, you know, we've had defensive players in the past win this award, but I thought the offense, the high school level really stood out."

"I went to a couple of games this year where offensively, some of these teams were really juggernauts, you know, there were almost impossible to stop them and they just went up and down the field, strictly entertaining football and great football, just to show you what kind of talent comes out of South Florida. You know, there's a reason so many universities come down here and recruiting."

Cugno asks, "Now, the reason why the trophy is named after you, obviously, talent, but also the stuff off the field. What's some advice, words of wisdom, you'd want to give these guys? Not just the final four or the winner, but everyone who is a nominee, about their community, doing well in school as you move forward in your college career?"

"Well, I think the first thing I would tell him is, do unto others as you would have them do unto you, you know. If you were in someone else's shoes that was struggling, suffering, you know, what would you want them to do for you if you start just doing that? And then, the other thing that I really remember about football, I remember about communities."

"I remember life is you're only as good as the weakest links. So, therefore, if you're helping everybody else gets better. Eventually, the team gets better and eventually. you're on your way to compete for championships."

Cugno asks, "Now, you can't give us an answer, but do you have a favorite for this year's Nat Moore Trophy?"

"I like them all. I mean, I know who the top four are, but you know there were so many kids that were impressive this year. So, I'm waiting to find out just like you."

"Very diplomatic answer, very well done."

"Don Shula taught me that."

You can go ahead and vote for one of our four finalists now at NatMooretrophy.com.