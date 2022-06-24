2022 NBA Draft: Miami Heat take forward Nikola Jović with 27th pick
MIAMI – With the 27th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Miami Heat selected Nikola Jović.
The 6'11" forward was a member of Serbia U-19 national team.
He averaged 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in tournament play.
In an NBA.com GM survey before the most recent NBA season, Jović received votes for the best international player not playing in NBA.
Here's CBSSports.com Draft Prospect Outlook for Jović:
STRENGTHS
- Versatile playmaker with an advanced offensive repertoire for his age
- An outside shooter who can attack a close out with quality ball-handling to find a better look
- Tantalizing upside as one of the youngest players in the class. He turns 19 just two weeks before the draft
WEAKNESSES
- His quickness looks suspect and could limit his facilitation ability at next level
- Will need to show that he's athletic enough to handle defensive assignments vs. shorter and quicker players
- Release on shot appears low, which could be an issue against high-level talent equipped to contest shots
