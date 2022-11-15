2022 Nat Moore Trophy: Best of South Florida high school football finalists announced

MIAMI - It is time to announce the four finalists for this year's CBS 4 Natt Moore Trophy and to help us do that the guru of recruiting in South Florida Larry Blustein joined us in studio.

The first finalist is Ruben Bain out of Central. He was the first player we interviewed this summer for the award.

Blustein talked about Bain about what made him one of the best and why he ended up making our final four.

Larry said, "Well first of all big-time kid and as you saw he's a well-rounded kid. I mean when you interviewed him, great interview even though he missed some games this year due to injury when it counted, he was there I mean he's a versatile player, is big and strong, somebody that everybody is after and rightfully so. He should be definitely a finalist for a lot of different things."

Our second finalist is wide receiver Brandon Innis out of American Heritage. It's nice to see him playing receiver full-time this year.

"Yeah well, it's about time. I mean he's had to play quarterback, he had to play safety, done everything. You know Mike this is a five-year varsity starter. He started back at University School back in the eighth grade, he's been an impact player. Safety, quarterback, cornerback, wide receiver, punter kicker come on I mean as versatile you can get, a great team player," said Larry.

"He's look forward to this year for his senior leadership and he's definitely displaying it."

Our third finalist comes to us from Chaminade Madonna in nationally ranked Edwin Joseph, who pops off the screen. He is another guy who can do a lot of different things on the field.

"Well, first of all you know this year begin and Chaminade had the number one and two wide receivers in the nation for the class of 2024. See you would think Edwin Joseph who is a receiver would be upset and down, no. Worked the opposite became a leader and a big-time leader and they needed a guy like that. Single-handedly brought them back against Dillard, single-handedly brought them back against Plantation," said Larry.

"Remember, we talked about Brandon Innis well he had to cover Brandon Innis and then when he was the receiver, he had to get Brown who everybody's looking at defensive back Mari Brown. I can't say enough about him. the ultimate team player, talk to anybody you talk to Head Coach Damian Jones, and he'll tell you the same things."

Our final finalist is Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph. He's going to bring a lot of speed to the U next year. I talk about this kid out of Edison because he's not only good on the football field he's really smart off of it as well.

Larry said, "No doubt. 3.7 GPA, great family. His cousin starts at running back Flex Joseph for FIU, so the family is very athletic. Another five-year starter Mike. He is so valuable he was voted the MVP of the team. I was there the night he had a trophy that was bigger than him. This is a kid that can do it all, he's

quick. When Miami got a chance to watch him up close and personal in the spring that was it, that was all they had to see, a difference maker."

Remember you can go ahead and vote for one of our four finalists go to NatMooretrophy.com to get it done and this one is definitely coming down to the wire.