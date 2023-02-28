More then 200,000 printed images of child porn found in home, Florida man arrested

MIAMI - A tip led to the arrest of a central Florida man who the Marion County Sheriff's Office said had more than 200,000 printed images of child pornography stuffed in boxes in his bedroom.

In January, sheriff's Detective Chase King received information that multiple files depicting child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to the internet from a residence in Ocala. His investigation found the files were uploaded from an IP address assigned to 72-year-old Paul Zittel.

Paul Zittel Facebook/Marion Co. Sheriff's Office

On Thursday, February 23, detectives executed a search warrant at Zittel's home.

During the search, detectives located countless printed photographs of pornography, many of which depicted child pornography. The prints had been arranged into large stacks and boxes throughout Zittel's bedroom and office, and a printer on his desk displayed obvious signs of heavy use.

Area residents told investigators that Zittel would not allow others into his bedroom or office without personally escorting them.

The printed materials, a computer, and a digital storage device were seized and removed from the home.

Detectives estimated there to be more than 220,000 printed images in Zittel's possession, which together weighed approximately 2,600 pounds.

Zittel has been charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography and he's being held on a $250,000 bond.