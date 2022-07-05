Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade PD needs help finding 20-year-old Alejandro Suarez, who has autism

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for your help finding 20-year-old Alejandro Suarez, who has autism.

According to MDPD, Suarez left his home Monday. His vehicle was later located at Miami Dade College at 11011 SW 104 Street, but he was nowhere to be found.

Suarez, who stands 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket, black boots and a black backpack.

Detectives said Suarez has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

