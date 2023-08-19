Watch CBS News
20 people hurt after driver crashes into Thai Meal Restaurant in plantation, officials say

PLANTATION -- A driver crashed into a Thai Meal Restaurant with customers inside around 6 p.m. on Friday, according to Plantation officials. 

The incident was reported around the 8100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

Officials say, 20 people were injured, 12 of those people were hospitalized including two pregnant women.

The Thai Meal restaurant is closed, but all other businesses in the plaza are open.

 The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Plantation Police Department.

