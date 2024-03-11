2 unlicensed contractors accused of scamming South Florida man out of $135K

MIAMI - Two unlicensed contractors have been charged with defrauding a South Florida homeowner out of $135,000 in a home remodeling scam.

Miami police said Luis Gustavo Arveloteran, 34, and Maria Delosangeles Rosalessolorzano, 33, failed to perform the agreed-upon remodeling work after receiving payment from the victim.

Detectives said the victim found the Aveloteran and Rosalessolarzano online while searching for contractors.

The victim told investigators he was given a renovation quote of $270,000 with a 50% down deposit and eager to improve his property, he wrote the contractors a check for $135,000.

He said that after receiving the payment, the contractors demolished the interior of the home and disappeared without returning to complete any of the promised renovations.

"This is a clear case of fraudulent behavior targeting innocent homeowners who are simply looking to improve their living spaces. Detectives take these crimes very seriously and are committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions," police said.

Detectives believe there are additional victims who have fallen prey to similar scams orchestrated by these unlicensed contractors.

The Miami Police Department urges anyone who may have had dealings with the defendants, or who may have additional information related to other cases, to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Miami Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit at (305) 603-6280 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877).