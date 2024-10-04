2 troopers seriously hurt in back-to-back crashes in Doral, FHP says

Florida Highway Patrol trooper involved in crash on Turnpike

MIAMI - Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers were seriously injured in back-to-back crashes on Florida's Turnpike in Doral late Thursday.

The unnamed troopers were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The incidents occurred on the northbound lanes near 74th Street at mile marker 31.

A trooper was investigating a traffic crash involving a disabled vehicle, which was partially occupying the left shoulder and left travel lane, according to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho.

The trooper's vehicle had its emergency lights activated and was stopped behind the disabled vehicle.

A red Volkswagen was traveling in the left lane and failed to move over for the patrol vehicle, Camacho said. The Volkswagen crashed into the patrol vehicle.

A secondary collision occurred when another trooper responding to the scene collided into the Volkswagen that was blocking two lanes.