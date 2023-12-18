2 teens recovering after being shot in weekend SW Miami-Dade drive-by

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Police are appealing for the public's help after two teenagers were wounded in a weekend drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police say the boys who are 14 and 15 years old were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition but police spokesman Detective Andre Martin says they are now in stable condition.

Authorities say the shooting happened at 3:35 p.m. on Saturday as the youngsters were walking near S.W. 213th St. and 120th Ave. They took off running when they were shot at but collapsed nearby as the shooter took off.

Police say they found more than a dozen shell casings. They say they have surveillance tape as many of the homes in that neighborhood have ring cameras but they have not made an arrest yet and do not have a description of a shooter or a motive in this case.

CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench spoke with family members of the 14-year-old boy but they did not want to say anything on camera.

Community activist Tangela Sears said, "I am furious. I am angry. I am hurt because I pray they make I but for the families to have to go through this pain of another senseless shooting in this community. It is very senseless. Gun violence just destroys the very gatherings of those who come together for the holidays."

Anyone who can help police should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-tips (8477).