2 teens critically injured after being shot in SW Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI -- Police were searching for a shooter and motive after two teen boys were shot and critically injured Saturday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The 15-year-old and 14-year-old boys were flown for treatment to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital's trauma center, where they were listed in critical condition.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. at SW 213th Street and SW 120th Avenue, police said in a written statement.

The identities of the boys were not immediately released.

Officers were called to the area after receiving a report of gunfire in the area. When they arrived, they found the two teens suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they had not identified a suspect as of Saturday night and it was unclear why the two victims were targeted, according to the police statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call police at 305-471-8477.