2 sought in armored truck robbery in Miami Gardens

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - The FBI is seeking the public's help in identifying accused armed robbers who hit an armored truck in Miami Gardens Thursday.  

Authorities said it happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 18350 NW 2nd Ave.

Investigators said two armed robbers approached an armored truck courier while servicing a bank ATM machine and took an undisclosed amount of money. 

They believe there may be a third suspect.

No shots were fired and there were no injuries. 

Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call (754)703-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 5:14 PM EDT

