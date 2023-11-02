2 sought in armored truck robbery in Miami Gardens
MIAMI - The FBI is seeking the public's help in identifying accused armed robbers who hit an armored truck in Miami Gardens Thursday.
Authorities said it happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 18350 NW 2nd Ave.
Investigators said two armed robbers approached an armored truck courier while servicing a bank ATM machine and took an undisclosed amount of money.
They believe there may be a third suspect.
No shots were fired and there were no injuries.
Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call (754)703-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.
