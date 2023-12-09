2 people fatally shot in West Palm Beach; detectives interviewing 'person of interest'
WEST PALM BEACH — Two people were fatally shot in Palm Beach County on Saturday morning and a "person of interest" has been identified, police said.
Around 8:36 a.m., Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting near the 12000 block of Summit Run Circle in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found a dead man and woman with gunshot wounds. According to PBCS, there is no threat to the community at this time.
Additionally, a person of interest was identified and is currently being interviewed by detectives.
Detectives from PBCS's Violent Crimes Division are on the scene and investigating the incident as a double homicide. They are also in the process of getting a search warrant to investigate further.
