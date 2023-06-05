2 people arrested for attempting to sell 100 kilograms of cocaine in North Miami Beach drug bust

NORTH MIAMI BEACH -- Two people were arrested in a massive drug bust involving numerous bales of cocaine in North Miami Beach on Friday.

In a Monday afternoon press release posted to Twitter, North Miami Beach Police Department stated it arrested a Bahamian national and a New Jersey native attempting a drug transaction of over 100 kilograms of cocaine on Friday.

— North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) June 5, 2023

According to police, the suspects were in possession of "large and carefully packaged bales" of drugs.

"The men and women of North Miami Beach Police Department continue to work assiduously to protect the citizens of the City of North Miami Beach and to prevent the distribution of narcotics in the community," the department stated.