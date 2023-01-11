Watch CBS News
2 passengers rescued from the Everglades after being thrown from airboat, officials say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man and woman on an airboat were thrown Wednesday afternoon from the vessel while it was in the Everglades, prompting rescue workers to mount an effort to find and save them, authorities said.

A woman was taken by helicopter to a local hospital where she was being treated for a broken leg, according to Broward County officials. a man who was on the boat was not hurt, officials said.

The two people were on the airboat around 12:30 p.m. in the Everglades south of Alligator Alley when they were ejected.

It was not immediately clear why they were thrown from the boat,.

The airboat continued traveling in the Everglades before it eventually stopped.

Officials have not said if the pair were on a tour when the mishap occurred.

