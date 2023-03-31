2 Miami police officers hospitalized after traffic collision, officials say

MIAMI -- Two officers with the Miami Police Department were hurt following a crash Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Live video from the scene showed a box truck on its side and yellow police tape erected at the scene. CBS News Miami

The officers, who were not identified, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to a statement from a police spokesperson. Information about the officers' conditions were not immediately released.

The accident occurred shortly before noon when the officers collided with another vehicle at the intersection of NW 25th Avenue and 26th Street.

Police did not immediately provide details about the circumstances that led up to the crash.

Live video from the scene showed a box truck tipped over on its side

It was not clear if others inside the other vehicle that was involved in the crash were hurt during the incident.