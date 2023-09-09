Watch CBS News
2 men hospitalized after ejected from boat at Matheson Hammock State Park

CORAL GABLES — Two men were hospitalized after getting ejected from a boat in Biscayne Bay on Friday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers were told of a single-vessel boating accident, where preliminary information indicated that a 24-foot Power catamaran with two men on board was leaving Matheson Hammock State Park when it made an "abrupt turn" and ejected both passengers.

The two men, identified as 54-year-old Francisco Cordero III and 49-year-old Ruskin Passaro, were rescued from the water by nearby Good Samaritans and transported to a local hospital.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the boating accident.

