2 men hospitalized after ejected from boat at Matheson Hammock State Park
CORAL GABLES — Two men were hospitalized after getting ejected from a boat in Biscayne Bay on Friday.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officers were told of a single-vessel boating accident, where preliminary information indicated that a 24-foot Power catamaran with two men on board was leaving Matheson Hammock State Park when it made an "abrupt turn" and ejected both passengers.
The two men, identified as 54-year-old Francisco Cordero III and 49-year-old Ruskin Passaro, were rescued from the water by nearby Good Samaritans and transported to a local hospital.
Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the boating accident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.