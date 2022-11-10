3 suspects facing charges after crime spree of robberies, abductions in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI --Investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department are asking for the public's help to find any one who may have been targeted by two men and a woman accused in a string of strong arm robberies and abductions.

The theft of a case of beer from a Navarro grocery store that was caught on camera helped police identify and arrest the suspects.

Zdenek Jelen accused in a string of crimes over a four-day period. Miami-Dade police

Police said in a written statement Thursday that Jesus Carbonell, 51, and Zdenek Jelen, 49, were arrested in connection with crimes that began Oct. 26 and stretched to Oct. 30. The charges include kidnapping, robbery and battery.

The alleged crime spree included a cell phone theft, forced abductions in which victims were forced to withdraw money from cash machines at gunpoint and an alleged hit and run of a bicyclist.

According to police, the crime spree began with reported incidents that include:

The robbery of a motorist whose vehicle had stopped running on Oct. 26 when he was approached by one of the suspects and an unidentified woman. The victim's cellphone was snatched and the pair demanded money for its return.

The theft of eight cases of beer on Oct. 28 from a supermarket located at 3015 NW 7 St.

A man walking home from a party in the area of SW 18th Avenue and 2nd Street on Oct. 29 was confronted by one of the suspects who had been in a dark green Chevy Tahoe. The armed suspect allegedly forced the victim inside the SUV and took the victim's cell phone and bank card. The two suspects drove the victim to an ATM and forced him to withdraw money before they let him go near 19th Avenue, officials said.

One of the suspects pretended to be a police officer and forced the man to get into the Tahoe SUV, where the suspect and an unidentified woman allegedly robbed him of cash, his cell phone and bank cards. The suspects used the man's credit cards while keeping him in the vehicle, police said.

Jesus Carbonell Miami-Dade police

Police did not say if they knew why the victims were targeted or if any other suspects were wanted in connection with the crimes.

Authorities asked anyone who may have been a victim to call detectives at 305-603-6370.