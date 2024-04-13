2 men dead, another hospitalized in critical condition after dispute leads to shooting inside Miami gas station

MIAMI — Two men are dead and another was hospitalized in critical condition after a verbal dispute led to a shooting inside of a Miami gas station early Saturday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., City of Miami Police officers responded to a call about three men shot at a gas station in the area of 1700 NW 54th St. Upon arrival, officers found two of them dead and identified them as 51-year-old Shahbaz Hussain and 42-year-old Shamun Shaukat, who both worked at the gas station. The third victim, identified as 57-year-old Elijah Shorter, was transported by Miami Fire Rescue to JMH Trauma Center in critical condition.

According to Miami Police, after a verbal altercation inside of the gas station, the suspect drew a gun and shot Hussain and Shaukat before shooting Shorter. The suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived. It is unknown at this time what led up to the dispute.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

