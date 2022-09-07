2 men, 1 woman wounded in NW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Police detectives are investigating a triple shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening.

Police said two men and a woman were standing outside of the apartment complex in the area of 2050 NW 64 Street, when a burgundy F-150 truck approached and opened fire.

One of the men was struck in the arm, the second man was struck in the lower back and the female was struck in the leg.

All three adult victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center and are in stable condition.

The subject vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.