Woman tells police 2 Mango's Tropical Cafe employees sexually assaulted her

MIAMI - A night out Saturday turned into a nightmare for a woman who claims two Mango's Tropical Cafe employees sexually assaulted her.

Authorities are actively investigating the attack inside the Miami Beach establishment.

At around 9 a.m. on Sunday, security cam footage obtained by CBS4 News shows a Crime Scene Unit van pulling up.

Authorities were called in to investigate an alleged rape inside Mango's Tropical Cafe hours earlier by two employees.

Miami Beach police confirm an active investigation of alleged sexual battery on Sunday, October 30th, at 4:03 a.m.

Detectives are working closely with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

The nightclub has been a hot spot in South Beach for over three decades.

Owner David Wallack says he was made aware of the allegations Sunday morning. In a statement, Wallack adds, "we have suspended the two employees allegedly involved in this incident and will take appropriate action once these investigations are complete. Mango's Tropical Cafe remains committed to promoting a safe and secure space for all."

Neighboring the cafe is Sherbrooke Hotel. The owner of that hotel, Mitch Novick, shares with us how he first learned more about what transpired in the early hours of Sunday.

"Some insider city people contacted me and said, 'hey, did you hear what happened?'" said Novick.

Novick provided us the security cam footage showing police on location for 4 to 5 hours. The video shows the first officer arrived at the scene more than an hour after the alleged sexual assault.

Another unit arrived at around 7:30 Sunday morning, followed by the Crime Scene Unit van more than an hour later.

Novick is concerned by the allegations.

"Very sad," said Novick. "I hope the police do a thorough investigation. It shouldn't take place anyway, not to mention a nightclub."

The club's owner says they're cooperating with police during the investigation and conducting an independent one, mentioning they have a zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual misconduct.