2 in custody after Miami-Dade officers spot suspected stolen BMW, shoot at suspects

Miami-Dade police: Large investigation after police forced to fire at suspect after stolen vehicle

MIAMI -- Two suspects were in custody after they fled the scene during an attempted stop of a suspected stolen vehicle Thursday morning, police said.

Investigators did not immediately identify the suspects but said they were in their early 30s. Police did not immediately say what charges the pair would face or if bond has been set in the case.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said police officers spotted a 2019 black BMW that was believed to be stolen after a license plate reader flagged the vehicle in the area of 10 Avenue and NW 79th Street.

The officers saw the car back into a parking space before they approached the vehicle with two suspects inside, according to Zabaleta.

He said the driver appeared to be reaching under the seat as the officers approached, prompting an officer to fire at the vehicle, which drove away from the scene.

The two suspects inside abandoned the vehicle and ran away but were taken into custody a short time later, police said.

Investigators said both suspects were wanted on outstanding warrants for unrelated charges.