2 hurt in Pompano Beach during attack by pit bull, Broward sheriffs office says

By CBS Miami Team

2 hurt in Pompano Beach during dog attack, Broward sheriffs office says
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman and a boy were hurt when they were attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to a statement by the Broward County Sheriff's Department, the two victims, who were not identified, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog was taken by animal control officials following the incident, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 100 block of NW 21st Street, officials said.

The woman who was attacked by the animal said it belonged to her daughter. 

She told CBS 4 that the dog first attacked a boy who had come to the home to purchase some snacks. 

The woman said the dog turned on her as she was trying to separate the boy from the dog.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 4:11 PM

