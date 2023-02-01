2 hurt in Pompano Beach during attack by pit bull, Broward sheriffs office says

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman and a boy were hurt when they were attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to a statement by the Broward County Sheriff's Department, the two victims, who were not identified, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A dog attacked a woman and a young boy at a Pompano Beach home. CBS 4

The dog was taken by animal control officials following the incident, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 100 block of NW 21st Street, officials said.

The woman who was attacked by the animal said it belonged to her daughter.

She told CBS 4 that the dog first attacked a boy who had come to the home to purchase some snacks.

The woman said the dog turned on her as she was trying to separate the boy from the dog.