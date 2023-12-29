2 hospitalized following shooting inside Bank of America building in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - Two people required medical transport following a shooting inside a Bank of America building in Miami Gardens on Friday afternoon.

It happened inside the bank located in the 18300 block of NW 2nd Avenue.

Police confirmed to CBS News Miami that someone had been shot on the fifth floor of the bank building.

Authorities said the call came in at 2:10 p.m. possibly involving a shooting.

Two people required medical assistance. One trauma alert patient was transported to the North Trauma Center and another was transported via Air Rescue to the North Trauma Center. Their condition is currently unknown.

There were at least a dozen marked and unmarked police vehicles at the location.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.