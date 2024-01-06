2 hospitalized after shooting at Allapattah party

ALLAPATTAH — Two people were hospitalized following a shooting during a party in Northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday evening.

City of Miami Police told CBS News Miami they responded to a reported shooting at a party near the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 29th Street.

According to MPD, one victim drove himself to Jackson Memorial Hospital and the other went to a different location before calling the police. Both appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.