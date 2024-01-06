Watch CBS News
Local News

2 hospitalized after shooting at Allapattah party

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

ALLAPATTAH — Two people were hospitalized following a shooting during a party in Northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday evening.

City of Miami Police told CBS News Miami they responded to a reported shooting at a party near the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 29th Street.

According to MPD, one victim drove himself to Jackson Memorial Hospital and the other went to a different location before calling the police. Both appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 10:45 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.