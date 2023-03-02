Bodies of man, 3-year-old child found in Coconut Grove condo, police say
MIAMI -- An apparent murder-suicide at a Coconut Grove condo building left a 53-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy dead, police said Thursday.
The two bodies were found Wednesday around 8 p.m. inside the high-rise Coconut Grove condo building, located at 2669 Bayshore Drive, according to police.
Investigators have not revealed the relationship between the two people or provided a motive for the killings.
The identities of the pair were pending.
