Bodies of man, 3-year-old child found in Coconut Grove condo, police say

Police: Three year-old, man found dead in Coconut Grove

MIAMI -- An apparent murder-suicide at a Coconut Grove condo building left a 53-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy dead, police said Thursday.

The two bodies were found Wednesday around 8 p.m. inside the high-rise Coconut Grove condo building, located at 2669 Bayshore Drive, according to police.

Investigators have not revealed the relationship between the two people or provided a motive for the killings.

The identities of the pair were pending.