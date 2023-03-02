Watch CBS News
Local News

Bodies of man, 3-year-old child found in Coconut Grove condo, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Police: Three year-old, man found dead in Coconut Grove
Police: Three year-old, man found dead in Coconut Grove 01:20

MIAMI -- An apparent murder-suicide at a Coconut Grove condo building left a 53-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy dead, police said Thursday.

The two bodies were found Wednesday around 8 p.m. inside the high-rise Coconut Grove condo building, located at 2669 Bayshore Drive, according to police. 

Investigators have not revealed the relationship between the two people or provided a motive for the killings.

The identities of the pair were pending.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 6:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.