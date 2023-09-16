2 divers rescued off Key Largo coast after drifting half-mile away from their boat

KEY LARGO — Two divers were rescued off the coast of Key Largo after drifting a half-mile away from their boat on Friday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, their officers — along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission — were notified of the distress call from Molasses Reef around 4:37 p.m.

Monroe County's Sgt. James Hager responded and was first on the scene, where he found the two Davie men — ages 53 and 19 — about a half mile from their private vessel.

Fortunately, the men were wearing their diving gear and found in good health when Hager spotted them and helped return them to their boat.