2 dead following crash on Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach; traffic impacted along US-1
NORTH MIAMI BEACH — Two people are dead following a crash on Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach Saturday afternoon, causing traffic problems along US-1.
According to North Miami Beach Police's post on X, the crash occurred near Northeast 172nd Street and US-1.
NMBPD is asking everyone to avoid the area and use alternative routes as the scene is currently active.
Additionally, all traffic lights at Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard are currently out, so officers are redirecting traffic in the area.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.