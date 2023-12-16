2 dead following crash on Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach; traffic impacted along US-1

NORTH MIAMI BEACH — Two people are dead following a crash on Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach Saturday afternoon, causing traffic problems along US-1.

According to North Miami Beach Police's post on X, the crash occurred near Northeast 172nd Street and US-1.

All traffic lights at NE 163 ST and Biscayne Blvd are currently out. Officers are currently directing traffic. Please find alternate routes. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) December 16, 2023

NMBPD is asking everyone to avoid the area and use alternative routes as the scene is currently active.

Additionally, all traffic lights at Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard are currently out, so officers are redirecting traffic in the area.