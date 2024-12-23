Victim recovers stolen Escalade, pursues alleged thieves for 14 miles

MIAMI - A Westchester man told CBS News Miami that he was determined to get his stolen SUV back, so he pursued the alleged thieves for 14 miles, all the way to Hialeah.

That's where police said two of the four suspects were arrested and his 2024 Cadillac Escalade was recovered.

The victim, John, who did not want to show his face or reveal his last name, said it all started just after 2 a.m. when he received an alert on his cell phone app that his vehicle was being stolen right in front of his home.

Police recover a stolen vehicle. CBS News Miami

John told CBS News Miami, "I was home when I was notified around 2 a.m. that the car actually left my house and I came outside and I noticed that my car was gone. I hopped in my wife's car and started following the app to where the car was and ended up going through the airport. I guess they were going for a joyride and we ended up in Hialeah."

John said a neighbor's Ring camera video also showed one of the suspects trying to break into another car. He said his pursuit paid off when it ended at West 14th Avenue and 39th Place in Hialeah.

"I pretty much caught up with them and I was following them pretty much at a high speed in the chase. I was on the phone with dispatchers and directed them where to go, from the street going left and going right," he said.

Police said they arrested two of the suspects, Jakari Jawan Ford and Rakeem Huey, both 19 years old. Two suspects remain at large.

"Ultimately, they came to a stop and four guys jumped out and went to different houses and ultimately the cops caught two of them. Right now, two people are in custody and two are out there and I want justice to be served so we can find all four who went on the joyride," said John.

"I paid for my car. If you want a car like that, buy your own car. Why take stuff that is not yours? I paid for it out of my hard-earned money," he added.

Hialeah police emphasized the importance of John calling them.

They warned that you should never get too close to suspects in these cases, as they could have a weapon and you could get hurt.