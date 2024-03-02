2 arrested after leading FHP on Miami car chase; 1 suspect tried to avoid arrest by jumping into canal

MIAMI — Two people were arrested early Saturday morning after leading the Florida Highway Patrol on a car chase in Miami.

Around 3:51 a.m., FHP troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a white Ford pickup truck near South River Drive and Northwest 17th Avenue. However, the truck didn't stop and tried to flee.

A short pursuit ensued and ended when FHP performed a pit maneuver in the area of 27th Avenue and Northwest 18th Terrace.

Then in another attempt to flee law enforcement, both occupants inside the truck ran away and abandoned the vehicle — one of them also tried to evade arrest by jumping into a nearby canal, Miami Police told CBS News Miami. A multi-agency perimeter was established and the suspects were arrested shortly after without incident.