$185 million in drugs seized during Fleet Week Miami, 10 detained

MIAMI - Federal officials announced that more than 13,803 pounds of cocaine and 3,736 pounds of marijuana with a combined estimated street value of approximately $185 million were offloaded during Fleet Week Miami by the US Coast Guard at Port Everglades this past week.

The illegal drugs were interdicted in international waters of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean during six separate cases.

"Our offload today represents the combined efforts of U.S. and allied military units from a Caribbean coalition of partners working together to deny drug trafficking organizations access to maritime smuggling routes," said Cmdr. David Ratner, commanding officer of USCGC Mohawk.

"I am especially proud of the hard work of the Mohawk crew, and grateful for the opportunity to operate with interagency and NATO partners in support of our National Security."

Officials also announced that 10 suspected smugglers had been apprehended and that they will face prosecution in federal courts.