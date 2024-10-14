Watch CBS News
17-year-old in critical condition after shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said Monday.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. Sunday, the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 17,000 block of Southwest 10th Avenue.

They discovered the boy with at least one apparent gunshot wound.

Mami-Dade Fire Rescue took him to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

