15 families displaced after partial building collapse in Hialeah

15 families displaced after partial building collapse in Hialeah

15 families displaced after partial building collapse in Hialeah

MIAMI - Fifteen families have been displaced in Hialeah after the underside of a second-floor exterior walkway collapsed on Monday morning prompting the evacuation of a small building.

It happened at the building located in the 2300 block of Palm Avenue.

The Hialeah Fire Department called it a partial building collapse in a tweet.

Authorities have deemed the building unsafe for occupancy.

The Red Cross was on the scene helping residents.

No one was injured during the incident.