15 families displaced after partial building collapse in Hialeah
MIAMI - Fifteen families have been displaced in Hialeah after the underside of a second-floor exterior walkway collapsed on Monday morning prompting the evacuation of a small building.
It happened at the building located in the 2300 block of Palm Avenue.
The Hialeah Fire Department called it a partial building collapse in a tweet.
Authorities have deemed the building unsafe for occupancy.
The Red Cross was on the scene helping residents.
No one was injured during the incident.
