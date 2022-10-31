Watch CBS News
15 families displaced after partial building collapse in Hialeah

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - Fifteen families have been displaced in Hialeah after the underside of a second-floor exterior walkway collapsed on Monday morning prompting the evacuation of a small building. 

It happened at the building located in the 2300 block of Palm Avenue. 

The Hialeah Fire Department called it a partial building collapse in a tweet.

Authorities have deemed the building unsafe for occupancy. 

The Red Cross was on the scene helping residents. 

No one was injured during the incident.  

First published on October 31, 2022 / 4:59 PM

