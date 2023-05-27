Watch CBS News
14 year-old girl reported missing from Little Havana area, Miami police say

MIAMI -- Police ask the public for help in actively searching for 14-year-old Jennifer Zuleta, who has been reported last seen in the Little Havana area. 

Zuleta  is described by police as a 5-foot-1-inch female weighing approximately 120 pounds, was last seen wearing a black tank top with gray leggings. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

The Missing Persons Unit of the local police department has requested anyone with information about Zuleta's whereabouts to contact them immediately. 

Individuals can provide information by calling the Missing Persons Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 7:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

