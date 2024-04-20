14 people, including child and several pets, displaced following Miami apartment complex fire

Over a dozen people, including a child and several pets, were displaced after a fire burned through an apartment complex in Little Havana early Saturday morning. Miami Fire Rescue

MIAMI — Over a dozen people, including a child and several pets, were displaced after a fire burned through an apartment complex in Little Havana early Saturday morning.

Around 3:02 a.m., City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to multiple calls about an apartment complex fire located at 921 SW 7th Street. Upon arrival, crews found a three-story building with "heavy smoke and flames" coming from the second and third floors, Miami Fire Lt. Pete Sanchez told CBS News Miami. It was immediately upgraded to alert more firefighters to respond.

At first, firefighters believed the building was unoccupied because the first floor's windows and doors were boarded up; however, as they began battling the blaze, they realized people were inside. MFR extended hose lines and began to aggressively put out the flames as they searched for everyone inside.

Within 10 minutes, the fire was under control and all 14 occupants, including a child and several pets, were rescued. Additionally, all nearby structures were protected from the flames. According to Sanchez, one person was evaluated on the scene for minor burns but refused to be transported to the hospital. The American Red Cross also responded to the fire, assisting firefighters with medical treatment.

At this time, MFR is still investigating the cause of the fire.