13-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old after basketball game in Detroit

14-year-old fatally stabbed after basketball game. Mother speaks out 02:15

(CBS DETROIT) - A 13-year-old Detroit boy has been charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old Southfield boy, officials said.

The 13-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder.

The stabbing happened at about 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, in the area of Burnett Street and Burgess Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old boy lying in the street with a stab wound to the neck. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the two boys allegedly were involved in an altercation, which escalated, and the 13-year-old produced a weapon and stabbed the victim.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim's mother spoke out about the stabbing and expressed her grief. She had talked to her son on the phone earlier that evening, not realizing that would be their last call with each other.

"Love you, Mom. Just checking in. Call you in a little bit. I said, 'Alright. Love you, son,'" Henderson said. Read more here.