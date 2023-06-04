11 Naples teens build plane after three years, now soaring off

Watch CBS News
NAPLES -- 11 teens from Naples took to the skies after they finished up a plane they were building for three years.

Thanks to the Naples Youth Aviation Project open to boys and girls in the Naples area the group of students got a kit to build the small aircraft.

One of the teens got his pilot's license clearing the way for him to go wheels up with the experimental plane.

The rest of the teens all hope to join him in the skies soon enough.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 12:52 PM

