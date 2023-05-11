11 Foster children rushed to hospital in Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI - Police say a group of children had to be taken from a foster home and rushed to the hospital.

Chopper 4 was over the home where this happened near Southwest 15th Court and 66th Avenue.

According to investigators, it started as a call of one sick child inside the home, but when North Lauderdale Fire Department crews got there, they quickly called to transport 10 other children to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says they're now treating this as a criminal investigation.