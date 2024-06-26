More than 100 Haitian migrants on a sailboat make landfall in Key West

More than 100 migrants made landfall on Key West

MIAMI - More than 100 migrants were picked up by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Key West early Wednesday morning after coming ashore.

Federal authorities said that 118 Haitian migrants were taken into custody at about 4 a.m after arriving on a large sailboat. A law enforcement source told CBS News Miami that the group landed on Higgs Beach and it consisted of 91 men, 22 women, and nine children, totalling 122 people — a slight discrepancy with the official count from U.S. Border Patrol.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Samuel Briggs II, acting chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol, said a number of agencies were involved in the operation.

Key West, FL; At approximately 4:00 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents with support from federal, state & local law enforcement partners responded to a migrant landing & encountered 118 Haitian migrants. Local EMS is on scene evaluating the individuals. #haiti #florida #keywest pic.twitter.com/5y9FAGamMr — Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) June 26, 2024

An image shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office showed dozens of migrants sitting down on what appeared to be a sidewalk; another photo showed the group getting on a bus as local police escorted them.

U.S. Border Patrol said they will bring those taken into custody to a migrant processing center in Pembroke Pines.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.