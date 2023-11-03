100 days until Super Bowl LVIII: How the big game brought out big stars to South Florida

MIAMI - Only 100 days remain until Super Bowl LVIII on CBS Miami, and we can hardly contain ourselves. It's not just a game. It's a spectacle, a celebration, and an unforgettable experience.

Here in South Florida, we understand the buzz of being the host city and all that comes with it.

CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo has been covering all the excitement the week brings since 2007 and again in 2020. She has a look back at all the star-studded highlights!

"It was a super soggy Pre Super Bowl Saturday night in February of 2020 until the stars came out—literally."

"Welcome to sunny South Florida!" said CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo, joking with actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

"Oh, Yes! The sunshine is raining down on all of us," said Cranston.

"Yes, it's soggy and beautiful," said Paul.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul co-hosted the invite-only Big Game, Big Give party that benefitted the Giving Back Fund, with director Michael Bay, a Miami native, joining the cause.

'It's usually a very classic and nice during these big, lavish weekends that we have a chance to give back, and they always do it with class," said Bay.

The late football legend and philanthropist Jim Brown was honored with the philanthropic award.

"Football is so dominant; people forget about the work you're doing in these communities," Brown said.

Actor Jamie Foxx put the party in full gear, getting up close and personal with the audience, and to Petrillo's surprise - her! The two danced and twirled on the dance floor!

The very next day, under blue skies at Hard Rock Stadium, Petrillo did her fair share of chasing the stars as they arrived for Super Bowl LIV, including one guy who knows the place really well.

"Glad to be here! The last time I played here, it rained, so I'm kind of jealous of this gorgeous weather. This is what it's supposed to be like, but it's a great place to have the Super Bowl. It's iconic, and we're happy to be a part of it," said football legend Peyton Manning.

They spotted then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walking in, as well as an unusually quiet and reserved Shaquille O'Neal. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart was singing Miami's praises.

"I love Miami, love the people, love the city. Good energy, good times," said Hart.

Then, lo and behold, rock royalty was in the house. The one and only Paul McCartney arrived with his wife, Nancy.

"We are excited to be in Miami. Thank you, yeah, very excited," McCartney said.

Petrillo said a quick hello to Cardi B, acto Jon Hamm, and also Goldie Hawn.

"Hi, Goldie. How are you?" asked Petrillo. " I'm so happy to be here," said Hawn.

Petrillo then reunited with her dance partner Jamie Foxx, from the night before on that Super Bowl Sunday making that day a big win for her.

"It was me and you dancing last night! Wow, I didn't know that at first," he said after spotting her.

What he did know that night was that the halftime show would feature two major powerhouse women, namely Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who made history as the first two Latina women to co-headline the coveted Pepsi halftime show. In a mere 12 minutes, they masterfully blended their distinctive styles, captivating a worldwide audience, and, to no one's surprise, they exceeded all expectations."

But when it comes to the pinnacle of excellence, Dolphin Stadium in South Florida emerges as the stage for the indisputable greatest Super Bowl halftime show of all time. It was Super Bowl XLI in 2007 when a magical moment unfolded beneath the open skies, as Prince delivered an awe-inspiring rendition of 'Purple Rain' in the rain. It was heavenly."

Super Bowl LVIII is on at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 11, right here on CBS Miami.