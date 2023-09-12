1 person killed, 2 others hurt during rolling gun battle, crash in NW Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI -- One person was killed and two others hurt when shots were fired early Tuesday during a rolling gun battle that broke out between the occupants of two moving vehicles in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

One of the vehicles crashed during the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 79th Street and 27th Avenue, according to a statement by police.

A gun battle broke out between the occupants of two vehicles, leaving one person dead and two others hurt. CBS News Miami

Investigators said a passenger in one of the vehicles was shot and died at the scene while the female driver inside the same vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, apparently from the resulting crash.

Police said she was in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was shot and taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where the victim was listed in serious condition, according to investigators.

Police said they do not know what led to the exchange of gunfire. Investigators also said the people involved in the incident were not cooperating with police.

The incident led to the closure of 27th Avenue while police investigated the incident. It was not clear when the road would reopen.

Live video from the scene showed crews working to revive one of the victims at the scene.

Police have not yet publicly identified any of the people involved in the incident and it was not immediately clear what criminal charges would be filed.