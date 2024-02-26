1 person in custody after a shooting and stabbing in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. - Margate police detained at least one person Monday after responding to a shooting and a stabbing at a home in the 6900 block of NW 4th Place.

Police say an altercation occurred within the residence. One person was stabbed and another was shot. One patient was treated on the scene, say police, and the other was transported to Broward Health North. Neither are reported to have life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.