1 man injured after small plane crashes onto golf course at Key Largo's Ocean Reef Club

KEY WEST — At least one man is injured after a small plane crashed on a Florida Keys golf course on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:43 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a small plane crashed on the Ocean Reef Club's golf course in Key Largo.

According to MCSO, one person — believed to be the pilot — was reported injured. He was airlifted by Miami-Dade County Rescue helicopter to Jackson South Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate further.