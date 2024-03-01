Watch CBS News
Local News

1 man injured after small plane crashes onto golf course at Key Largo's Ocean Reef Club

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

KEY WEST — At least one man is injured after a small plane crashed on a Florida Keys golf course on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:43 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a small plane crashed on the Ocean Reef Club's golf course in Key Largo.

According to MCSO, one person — believed to be the pilot — was reported injured. He was airlifted by Miami-Dade County Rescue helicopter to Jackson South Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate further.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 2:24 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.