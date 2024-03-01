1 man injured after small plane crashes onto golf course at Key Largo's Ocean Reef Club
KEY WEST — At least one man is injured after a small plane crashed on a Florida Keys golf course on Friday afternoon.
Around 12:43 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a small plane crashed on the Ocean Reef Club's golf course in Key Largo.
According to MCSO, one person — believed to be the pilot — was reported injured. He was airlifted by Miami-Dade County Rescue helicopter to Jackson South Hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate further.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.