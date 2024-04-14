1 man dead, another in custody after Miami-Dade road rage incident turns into deadly shooting

UNINCORPORATED MIAMI-DADE — One man is dead and another is in police custody after a fit of road rage turned into a deadly shooting that led police to a barricaded suspect in Miami-Dade County on Sunday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, it all began with a morning car accident in Northwest Miami-Dade. During the incident, the victim got out of his vehicle and began taking pictures of the other car.

At this moment, the suspect got upset and began arguing with the victim. Then, the suspect pulled out a gun, shot the victim and drove off. The victim was then transported to a local hospital, where he died, Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami.

The suspect then drove to a home on the 15000 block of SW 137th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade and barricaded himself. Once police established a perimeter, the suspect was taken into custody.

No one has been identified yet as the investigation continues.