1 killed after being struck by Tri-Rail train south of Commercial Blvd.
MIAMI - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives said one person was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a Tri-Rail train just south of Commercial Boulevard.
Police had not identified the person struck by the train.
Officials said the train had been carrying 104 passengers at the time.
Transportation via bus has been made available between the Cypress Creek and Fort Lauderdale stations.
Tri-Rail service is being impacted during the investigation.
