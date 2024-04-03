1 injured in shooting at The Village of Gulfstream Park

Police continue searching for gunman in Gulfstream Park shooting

Police continue searching for gunman in Gulfstream Park shooting

Police continue searching for gunman in Gulfstream Park shooting

MIAMI - Police are searching for a gunman following a shooting at The Village of Gulfstream Park.

It happened Wednesday morning near Strike 10 Bowling.

Police say responding officers found one victim, that person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation continues and police tell us this appears to be an isolated incident.

The Village of Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach contains a shopping plaza, shops, restaurants, casino, nightlife and racetrack.

No other details had been made available.