1 injured in possible road-rage shooting in Hollywood

MIAMI - Hollywood police are investigating an apparent road-rage shooting on Friday afternoon.

Detectives said they got the call at around 12 p.m. about a possible shooting near Sheridan Street and Dixie Highway.

When officers arrived they made contact with an individual involved in a shooting, possibly road-rage related.

"While on scene with the initial caller, moments later officers made contact with a driver of a second vehicle, not too far from the original intersection. The driver of that vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting," authorities said.

Hollywood police said there is no public threat to the community and that all people and weapons involved are in the custody of police.

The investigation continues.