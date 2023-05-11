1 hospitalized, 3 in custody after hit-and-run crash in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH - Neighbors are describing some scary moments in North Miami Beach when two cars crashed in to each other and demolished a fence and one resident told police at least one of the suspects had a weapon.

North Miami Beach police told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that one person had to be extricated from a vehicle and rushed to the hospital after the car was struck by a black Mercedes Benz at the intersection of N.E. 11th Ave. and 161st Terrace.

A neighbor who identified herself as Kayla did not want to show her face but she said her ring cam video captured the moments after the crash.

She said it showed 3 people running away from the Mercedes Benz and also showed one of them returning to the car as well.

Kayla said, "I was asleep and I woke up and for a second I saw the accident scene and I saw the individuals running out of the car and running down the street. I was terrified because I was wondering if as a witness if they had any guns if they would retaliate. One of them was wearing a ski mask so I was not sure if the car was stolen."

Police said there was no evidence that the Mercedes Benz had been stolen. They did say all of the suspects were in custody and face charges including leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. Police said it was possible that at least one of the suspects was a juvenile.

Another neighbor who identified herself as Alejandra said, "I was in the house and I heard a bang and it was this car hitting that car. I saw people running away."

Police say they are looking in to a report from one neighbor that they were seen running through a yard and that one of them may have had a weapon.

Alejandra said, "This is a quiet neighborhood and this is not usual for this to happen around here. It was scary to see kids running out of that car."

Another neighbor, Eunice Currithers, said she was upset to see that her fence had been demolished as a result of the crash.

"I said, no, this can't be happening," she said. "It's terrible. What's wrong with people. It's terrible. I don't even have the words to explain this. What if the fence was not there. They could have run right in to the home and someone could have been killed."