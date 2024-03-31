1 dead, another hospitalized after plane crashes at Treasure Coast International Airport in St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a plane crashed in St. Lucie County Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m., St. Lucie Fire responded to a call about a plane crash at Treasure Coast International Airport in Fort Pierce.

At 1:20 PM units were dispatched to the TC International Airport for a plane crash. Crews arrived on scene to find the plane on its roof with 2 souls trapped inside. Unfortunately, after an extended extraction only 1 person survived and was transported to a local trauma center. pic.twitter.com/IC9cXpoEFX — StLucieFire (@StLucieFireDist) March 30, 2024

Upon arrival, crews found the aircraft on its roof with two passengers inside. Unfortunately, only one of them survived and was taken to a local trauma center for medical treatment.

The passengers' identities have not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.