1 dead, another hospitalized after plane crashes at Treasure Coast International Airport in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a plane crashed in St. Lucie County Saturday afternoon.
Around 1:20 p.m., St. Lucie Fire responded to a call about a plane crash at Treasure Coast International Airport in Fort Pierce.
Upon arrival, crews found the aircraft on its roof with two passengers inside. Unfortunately, only one of them survived and was taken to a local trauma center for medical treatment.
The passengers' identities have not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.